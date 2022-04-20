Mason Mount has become the fourth-youngest Chelsea player to play 100 Premier League matches.

The England international was named in the Blues’ starting XI to face Arsenal in Wednesday’s blockbuster league fixture at Stamford Bridge.

In the process, he wrote his name in the Londoners’ history books aged 23 years and 100 days.

According to Opta, Nigeria great John Obi Mikel holds the record of being the youngest Chelsea player to reach this milestone during his trophy-laden career in England.

100 - Mason Mount is making his 100th Premier League appearance for Chelsea tonight; becoming the fourth-youngest player at the time of reaching this milestone (23y 100d), after John Obi Mikel, John Terry and Eddie Newton. Fabric.

Legendary captain John Terry and Eddie Newton occupy the second and third positions respectively.

In the goal-laden first half that produced four goals between Thomas Tuchel’s men and the Emirates Stadium giants, Mount teed up Cesar Azpilicueta who levelled matters for the reigning European kings going into the half time break.

After loan spells at Vitesse and Derby Country, Mount was given a first-team chance in Chelsea’s senior team under former manager Frank Lampard.

In 2019, he signed a new five-year contract with the Blues and went ahead to make his competitive debut for Chelsea on August 11 in a 4-0 away loss to Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Three Lion scored his first Chelsea goal a week later against Leicester City during Frank Lampard's home debut as manager at Stamford Bridge, a fixture that ended in a 1–1 draw, and added another in the next game away to Norwich City.

He also played a crucial role as Tuchel’s men won the Champions League - scoring in the semi-final against Real Madrid, and against FC Porto.

In the 2021-22 campaign, he boasts 10 goals in 27 league appearances.

During his 11-year stay at Stamford Bridge, Mikel won several laurels including the Uefa Champions League, Uefa Europa League, the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

He was also named the club's Young Player of the Year twice (2007 and 2008), and he went on to make 249 appearances in the Premier League with a single goal to his name.

The former Lyn Oslo midfielder replicated his leadership and marshalling roles for Nigeria on several occasions before his retirement in 2019.

He was part of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad and he also helped the country win bronze at the 2006, 2010 and 2019 editions.