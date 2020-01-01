Motlhalo nets brace on debut to inspire Djurgardens comeback win over AIK

The South Africa international made an impact on debut as her side came from behind twice to claim victory at Skytteholms IP

Linda Motlhalo scored twice on her debut to help Djurgardens secure a dramatic 4-2 comeback victory against AIK in their opening match in the Swedish Women's Cup on Saturday.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Djurgarden from Chinese club Beijing Phoenix on a two-year deal in January and was in spectacular form in the local derby at Skytteholms IP.

The Banyana Banyana star earned her amazing debut as a substitute after she was brought on in the 13th minute as a replacement for Maria Hovmark who was taken off due to a knee injury.

More teams

The hosts raced into the lead through a strike from Johanna Lindell in the 21st minute but the visitors fought their way back into the mix with a superb finish from Olivia Schough 12 minutes later.

After the restart, AIK regained their lead through Adelisa Grabus in the 57th minute but the international earned her first goal for Djurgardens when she levelled matters six minutes later.

Schough grabbed her second of the match in the 65th minute to hand the visitors the lead for the first time in the contest before Motlhalo struck six minutes later to wrap up the comeback win.

Article continues below

Motlhalo, who was in action for the final 77 minutes, has now scored two goals from one match for Jean Balawo's ladies, while 's Portia Boakye was an unused substitute.

The comeback win puts Djurgarden on top of Group C with three points after the first game despite tied with Ekilistuna United, who defeated Umea 1-0 through 's Ngozi Okobi's lone effort.

Djurgarden will hope to retain their position at the top of the log when they host top-flight newcomers Umea, who has Burundi's Zabibu Nduwimana in their squad after the international break.