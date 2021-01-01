'Actions are stronger than words' - Mosimane on alleged lack of Al Ahly support

The Champions League winner stated he has no doubt that he has the back of the fans as he eyes yet another trophy with the Red Devils

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has dismissed claims that he might have lost the support of the club's fans.

Mosimane said he is convinced the supporters of the Red Devils are behind him as he hopes to lead the Egyptian giants to yet another trophy on Friday.

The Caf Champions League kings will face RS Berkane in the Caf Super Cup clash in Doha Qatar.

"Although I cannot read Arabic, I can feel there is support from our fans, one can see the emotions and one can feel when people are happy," the South African said.

"Actions speak louder than words. One can see when he is supported and when he is not supported.



"We are doing okay, we can do better because we are ticking the right boxes and so we can win even if we play at neutral venues. We just do not need to depend on the supporters although we have them in the background and we know they support us.

"As Al Ahly coach and on behalf of my players, we always have the support of our fans and board. Our role is to deliver and give them the results they want; we know our responsibilities well."

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is convinced away supporters can help them a great deal when they will face off with the Confederation Cup winners.

"In the Fifa Club World Cup here [in Doha] we had great support from our fans, and I’m looking forward to seeing them again," he added.

"Football is much different without supporters because they give us energy and play the 12th player role. I know well the importance, especially of Al Ahly supporters.

"This is a final, and we are ready to get the result we want. We will do our best to raise the trophy and make our fans happy."

On his part, Al Ahliy captain Mohamed Elshenawy said they are eager to end a seven-year wait of the cup.

"We know the importance of this match, and in Al Ahly we are always playing to win. We want to bring the cup back home for our supporters to celebrate," the Egyptian said.

"We are working very hard as a team and know well our responsibilities. Al Ahly won the CAF Super Cup six times, but most of the current players did not win it before so we want to do it for the seventh time and make our fans happy."

Al Ahly will be looking for their seventh Super Cup while RS Berkane are on the hunt for a maiden trophy in the competition.