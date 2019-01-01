Moses Simon grabs assist as Nantes edge past Dijon

The Nigeria international set up the only goal in the encounter to help the Canaries secure victory at Stade de la Beaujoire

Moses Simon provided an assist to help secure a narrow 1-0 win against in Sunday’s game.

The winger delivered a brilliant performance in his 14th league appearance for Christian Gourcuff’s men, helping them to return to winning ways after last Wednesday’s defeat to .

The 24-year-old international set up Ludovic Blas to score the solitary goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

The on-loan winger also struck four shots in the match, with one hitting the target and had an 85% successful pass rate.

Simon featured throughout the game along with Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah, while Mali international Kalifa Coulibaly made way for ’s Mehdi Abeid.

With the victory, the Canaries moved to the sixth spot on the Ligue 1 table after gathering 26 points from 17 matches.

Article continues below

Simon, who has five goals across all competitions this season, will hope to help his side continue the impressive form when they take on on December 14.