Fan View: Should Tuchel have given Moses one final opportunity at Chelsea?

Victor Moses did not merit one last chance under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, according to most of the Goal readers.

After six loan moves since signing for the Blues in 2012, the former Super Eagles star finally completed a permanent switch to Spartak Moscow last month.

The move to the Russia top-flight side has sparked contrasting opinions on why the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner was sold outrightly instead of getting another opportunity under the German tactician at Stamford Bridge.

We asked our readers about their stance on this argument.

In a poll conducted on the Goal Africa Twitter handle, 65.2 percent of the voters believe the reigning European kings boast of a lot of talent and as such, the 30-year-old did not merit one final Chelsea hurrah under the former Paris Saint-Germain coach.

While 34.8% percent of voters suggest otherwise and would have preferred the wing-back to have represented the Blues at least for one more season. This could be as a result of the former England youth international’s involvement in the club’s Uefa Europa League triumph in 2012-13 and 2018-19 seasons.

Despite joining the Premier League outfit from Wigan Athletic in 2012, Moses was shipped out on a number of loan moves, including to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United.

After impressing former manager Antonio Conte during pre-season, he was included in the first-team squad for the 2016-17 campaign. Moses played 40 games in all competitions that term, scoring four goals.

With Conte’s side emerging as English kings, Moses became the Nigerian player with the most Premier League appearances for a title-winning side.

In the 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal, he became the fifth player to be sent off in an FA Cup final, for simulation in the penalty area.

The following season, he appeared in 28 league games with three goals to his credit. Before that, he was shipped to Turkish side Fenerbahce on an eighteen-month loan deal.

His next destination was Inter Milan, where Moses joined up with former Chelsea boss Conte in Italy, although he was on the move again in 2020 to Spartak Moscow.

In total, he made 128 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring 18 goals.