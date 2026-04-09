Morocco suffered a crushing defeat to Senegal in the African Youth Championship

Senegal have reached the final of the African Under-15 Championship in Zimbabwe after beating Morocco 4–0.

The Senegalese side left their Moroccan counterparts gasping for air, racing into a 3–0 lead inside the opening seven minutes.

The Senegalese side then added a fourth in the 28th minute to complete the rout.

They will now meet Uganda in Saturday’s final, after the Cranes edged past Benin 4-3 on penalties.

Senegal had previously been crowned African champions in 2025 after defeating Morocco 1-0 in the final following extra time.

However, CAF later stripped Senegal of that title and awarded it to Morocco, prompting the Lions of Teranga to appeal to CAS.

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Senegal’s Football Federation president describes the decision as a “dangerous and painful precedent”.