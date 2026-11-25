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The fallout from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final has taken yet another dramatic turn as Morocco officially announced plans to appeal the reinstatement of Senegal as champions. Despite a recent ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the Moroccan FA is refusing to concede the trophy following one of the most controversial matches in the tournament's history.

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How a chaotic final sparked a months-long legal battle

Trouble erupted in the 98th minute of the showpiece match when tournament hosts Morocco were awarded a penalty. Furious Senegal players and staff walked off the pitch in protest, halting play for 14 minutes before returning to see Brahim Diaz miss from the spot and Senegal claim a 1-0 extra-time win.

Two months later, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Senegal of the title over their conduct and handed Morocco a 3-0 victory, prompting the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) to appeal to CAS.

CAS backs the referee's field-of-play decision

In Tuesday's ruling, CAS confirmed the final scoreline and stated that the referee's decision to resume play settled the matter.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the appeal by the FSF against the CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) concerning the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (AFCON 2025). The decision rendered by the CAF Appeal Board is set aside and the decision by the CAF Disciplinary Board is reinstated.

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“Consequently, the result obtained at the end of the AFCON 2025 final is confirmed (1-0 for Senegal).

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“By blowing his whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met – both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume.

“In the Panel’s view, there is no doubt that the effects of the Referee’s decision were limited to the pitch. As such, the Panel considers that the Referee’s decision was covered by the 'field of play' doctrine.

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“Since Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations are intended solely to determine the outcome of a match when a team’s conduct leads the referee to call off the game permanently, they are therefore not applicable in this case.”

Morocco hit back over alleged pre-ruling phone call

However, the FRMF has refused to accept the verdict, citing alleged contact between CAS panellist Ulrich Haas and Senegal's federation president two days before the ruling as grounds for an appeal.

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“We take note of the decision of the CAS regarding the appeal filed by the FSF against the decision of the CAF Appeals Committee, relating to the final match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations," FRMF said in a statement. "In this context, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation expresses its surprise and protest at the failure to take into account its demand to arrange the necessary legal consequences for practices that would compromise the integrity and credibility of the arbitration procedure, especially what has been confirmed regarding communication between the German referee Ulrich Haas (who sat on the CAS panel) and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation, 48 hours before the decision was issued.

“The FRMF also notes that the decision did not take into account the approach recently adopted by both the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and FIFA, regarding players leaving the field of play without the referee’s permission, and the resulting disciplinary responsibilities and penalties.

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“Accordingly, the FRMF confirms its intention to pursue all available legal avenues to appeal the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

What lies ahead in the legal battle for the trophy

Rather than ending the AFCON 2025 saga, Tuesday's verdict has sparked a fresh off-pitch battle as the FRMF prepares to challenge CAS through every available legal channel.

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Any appeal will centre on whether that alleged pre-ruling communication undermined the panel's integrity, as well as Morocco's push to enforce recent FIFA and IFAB guidelines on unauthorised player walk-offs.