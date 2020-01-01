‘Morelos could set Spurs alight’ – Redknapp backs Rangers raid for Kane cover

The former Tottenham boss believes the temperamental forward plying his trade in Scotland could be a useful January addition for Jose Mourinho

Enigmatic striker Alfredo Morelos could “set the place alight” at , says Harry Redknapp, with the Colombian touted as potential cover for Harry Kane despite boasting a questionable disciplinary record.

Spurs find themselves mulling over striker options in the transfer market after seeing a talismanic presence ruled out until April.

With Kane sidelined, Jose Mourinho needs to find somebody who can step in and lead the line for Premier League top-four hopefuls.

Various names have been mentioned, with it suggested that Tottenham may be looking at the likes of Lyon forward Moussa Dembele and frontman Krzysztof Piatek.

There has also been talk of a move being made to bring experienced Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani to English football.

Former Spurs boss Redknapp has, however, suggested that there may be a suitable option already plying his trade in Britain.

Morelos has established a reputation for being a tad temperamental at Rangers, with the 23-year-old continuing to add to an ever-growing collection of red cards, but he knows the way to goal.

Quizzed as to whether he would be willing to take a calculated gamble on the South American if he were still calling the shots at Spurs, Redknapp told talkSPORT: “I would take him, yeah. I’d have a go [at signing him]. He is right up my street.

“I’ll have him, I’d love him! He could come and set the place alight, couldn’t he.”

While talking up potential cover for Kane in north London, Redknapp concedes that finding a like-for-like replacement for the captain is nigh on impossible.

He added to Sky Sports: “He’s irreplaceable, he’s such a good player, but I’m sure they will find a way.

“Jose will find a way of trying to play without Harry and maybe even with a false nine.

“They have done it before, they lost Harry last year and they coped very well. Son’s back in, so they have options without having an out-and-out No.9. They have other ways of playing.

Article continues below

“I don’t know where they will find another No.9 who is good enough to come in and play on a short-term for Tottenham, but it’s going to be a tight one.

“That top four, it’s looking more like , Man City, Leicester and the fourth spot is up for grabs.”

Spurs sit sixth in the Premier League table at present, six points behind London rivals who occupy the final spot.