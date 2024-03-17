Montpellier vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will be looking to maintain a healthy lead at the summit of Ligue 1 when they take on Montpellier at Stade de la Mosson on Sunday.

The Parisians are coming off a 3-1 win over Nice in Coupe de France in the mid-week, but are on a three-game winless run in the league.

Meanwhile, aiming to move further away from the bottom half of the table, the hosts would like to register back-to-back league wins after defeating Nice 2-1 the last time out.

Montpellier vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Stade de la Mosson

The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, March 17, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Montpellier vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Montpellier team news

Full-back Silvan Hefti (thigh) and midfielder Joris Chotard (calf) sustained injuries in their victory over Nice, with Enzo Tchato and Leo Leroy in line to slot in at right-back and in the middle, respectively.

Mousa Tamari is a doubt due to illness, while Axel Gueguin could miss the rest of the season on account of an ACL injury.

Montpellier possible XI: Lecomte; Tchato, Omeragic, Kouyate, Sylla; Leroy, Ferri; Nordin, Savanier, Adams; Khazri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lecomte, Bertraud, Dizdarevic Defenders: Kouyate, Omeragic, Jullien, Sagnan, Sylla, Sainte-Luce, Mincarelli, Sacko, Tchato Midfielders: Ferri, Fayad, Leroy, Savanier, Delaye Forwards: Nordin, Adams, Al-Tamari, Khazri, Karamoh, Issoufou, Coulibaly

PSG team news

Marquinhos is set to remain sidelined with an Achilles injury till the international break, with Presnel Kimpembe (also Achilles) and Milan Skriniar (ankle) also remaining unavailable for selection here.

PSG boss Luis Enrique would have also travelled without the likes of Marco Asensio, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico on account of injuries.

It will be interesting to see if Kylian Mbappe starts on the bench as Bradley Barcola, Achraf Hakimi and Manuel Ugarte all eye recalls in the XI for Sunday's outing.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Hernandez, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Lee; Dembele, K. Mbappe, Barcola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Beraldo, Mendes, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Montpellier and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 3, 2023 PSG 3-0 Montpellier Ligue 1 February 1, 2023 Montpellier 1-3 PSG Ligue 1 August 13, 2022 PSG 5-2 Montpellier Ligue 1 May 14, 2022 Montpellier 0-4 PSG Ligue 1 September 25, 2021 PSG 2-0 Montpellier Ligue 1

