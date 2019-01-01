Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Monterrey will host Tigres UANL in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League final with a slim 1-0 lead after Nicolas Sanchez scored the only goal just before the stroke of half-time. They look to be on the verge of winning the Champions League after an intense, action-packed first leg where 36 fouls were called and five yellow cards were issued by the referee.
Despite the hostility of the game, the match was evenly-matched despite Tigres registering more possession, but it was Monterrey who found the sole breakthrough.
The home side will be eager to maintain their lead and win the tournament in front of their home fans, but Monterrey
|Game
|Monterrey vs Tigres UANL
|Date
|Wednesday, May 1
|Time
|3am BST (Wednesday) / 10pm EST
|Stream (US)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|Univision Deportes, FOX Deportes
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast live or livestreamed.
|UK TV channel
|Online
|N/A
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Monterrey players
|Goalkeepers
|Barovero, Resendez, Cardenas, Vasquez
|Defenders
|Montes, Sanchez, Gallardo, Gutierrez, Vangioni, Basanta, Layun, Vasquez, Medina
|Midfielders
|Gonzalez, Ortiz, Pizarro, Rodriguez, Meza
|Forwards
|Funes Mori, Pabon,
Cesar Montes has returned from suspension and Monterrey should be unchanged from the first-leg victory.
Possible Monterrey starting XI: Barovero; Layun, Medina, Sanchez, Gallardo; Ortiz, Rodriguez; Pabon, Pizarro, Hurtado; Funes Mori
|Position
|Tigres UANL players
|Goalkeepers
|Guzman, Fernandez, Ortega
|Defenders
|Jimenez, Salcedo, Ayala, Nilo, Sanchez, Venegas, Meza, Diaz, Cruz, Rodriguez, Tercero
|Midfielders
|Carioca, Zelarayan, Torres, Pizarro, Aquino, Damm, Quinones, Duenas, Cerna, Reyes
|Forwards
|Vargas, Gignac, Valencia, Quinones
Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez is fit to start, though fitness concerns still remain over Andre-Pierre Gignac despite playing the full 90 minutes in the first leg and he could be given a start on the bench.
Possible Tigres UANL starting XI: Guzman; Chaka, Ayala, Salcedo, Duenas; Aquino, Carioca, Pizarro, Quinones; Valencia, Vargas
Betting & Match Odds
Monterrey are 7/5 favourites with bet365, while a draw is 11/5. A win for Tigres is 2/1.
Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.
Match Preview
Monterrey
Tigres ended the game with 13 shots to Monterrey's nine and were the more threatening side. They will regret not making the most of their dominance in possession and superior attacking threat to level the scoreline after Guido Pizarro headed wide of the post in the final minutes of regular time.
"We deserved to create a bigger advantage," admitted Rayados midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro after the game.
"We can't cede 45 minutes like we did today," Tigres boss Ricardo Ferretti said. "We needed to be more intelligent and decipher what the opposing team was doing."
Monterrey will be determined to preserve their crucial 1-0 lead but will fight to reverse the misfortune experienced on home ground in previous years. Rayados will have another opportunity to win silverware in front of their own fans after disappointment dating back to the 2016 Liga MX Clausura final against Pachuca, where Victor Guzman scored in the game's final seconds to inflict heartbreak on Rayados fans.
Tigres have been responsible for two major heartbreaks after, the 2017 Apertura final seeing Rayados' Aviles Hurtado miss a penalty late on in the game that gifted their rivals the glory. A year later, Rayados' women's side lost the Liga MX final to Tigres in a penalty shootout.
Though Monterrey