Montella replaces Pioli at Fiorentina

The Italian has been out of work since being sacked by Sevilla 12 months ago, but has been handed a two-year deal by La Viola

Vincenzo Montella has been appointed head coach for the second time after Stefano Pioli's resignation on Tuesday.

Pioli said he felt he had been forced to leave due to a lack of faith from the club's management

"I have always assumed my responsibilities; I have always ensured my professionalism, respect and maximum commitment," Pioli told ANSA.

"I reluctantly see myself forced to leave because my professional and, more importantly, human qualities have been questioned."

Fiortentina have moved quickly to replace Pioli, bringing in Montella on a deal until June 2021.

Article continues below

The 44-year-old – who was sacked by side in April 2018 – managed La Viola between 2012 and 2015, guiding them to three successive fourth-place finishes in .

He then went on to coach rivals and before moving to in December 2017.

Fiorentina, who have won only one match in all competitions since a 7-1 thrashing of on January 30, sit 10th in the Serie A table with seven games to go, starting with the visit of on Sunday.