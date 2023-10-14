'If there was a tournament to waste money' - La Liga chief Javier Tebas aims brutal dig at PSG over financial woes

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has taken a brutal dig at Paris Saint-Germain's finances, declaring that they would win a "tournament to waste money".

PSG facing huge losses

Tebas makes dig

Champions La Liga's 'sustainability'

WHAT HAPPENED? Tebas was in typically pugnacious form as he was interviewed on the state of European football finances. La Liga's president continued his staunch defence of the Spanish top flight's strict spending rules and the system's sustainability. After discussing the Premier League's relentless ability to spend and Italy's advantageous tax rules he saved some scorn for one of his favourite targets — PSG.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at the event, organised by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tebas jibed: "In France, we know that PSG has lost €605 million, and that without financial engineering it would be much more. PSG could win the championship if there was tournament in wasting money."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tebas is a long-standing critic of PSG's funding model and there is little love lost between he and PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi who he has demanded show transparent financial figures to justify the cost of the playing squad assembled in Paris.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LA LIGA? La Liga resumes after the international break next Friday when Osasuna take on Granada.