Monchi returns 'home' to Sevilla
Comments()
Getty Images
Sevilla have confirmed that Monchi has returned to the club to take up the role of director of football.
The Liga club confirmed the news on Sunday, indicating that he will take up the role from March 18 following his departure from the same role at Serie A club Roma.
More to follow...
"I don't want this to be a goodbye. I want this to be a see you soon"— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) March 17, 2019
🦁 Monchi has come home.
Info ➡️ https://t.co/ZCRjvjMdlM pic.twitter.com/0PJXOE0OUY