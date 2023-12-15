Monaco vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Monaco and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

As Monaco look to close the gap on Ligue 1 leaders PSG, Lyon will be battling to get off the bottom of the table in Friday's tie at Stade Louis II.

Following back-to-back wins against Montpellier and Rennes, the Red and Whites can climb second.

On the other hand, having beaten Toulouse 3-0 last weekend, Lyon will get off rock bottom at least temporarily if they make it two wins in a row for the first time this season.

Monaco vs Lyon kick-off time

Date: December 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Stade Louis II

The Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Olympique Lyonnais will be played at the Stade Louis II - also known as Louis II Stadium - in Monaco, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on December 15 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Monaco vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 5 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Monaco team news

Brazilian defender Vanderson is suspended after being sent off in the Rennes win. Aleksandr Golovin is also ruled out on disciplinary grounds.

Whereas Eliesse Ben Seghir, Myron Boadu and Eliot Matazo are sidelined with their respective knocks.

USMNT's Folarin Balogun will feature upfront again.

Monaco possible XI: Kohn; Singo, Maripan, Zakaria; Diatta, Fofana, Camara, Jakobs; Minamino, Akliouche; Balogun.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kohn, Majecki, Lienard Defenders: Salisu, Singo, Maripan, Magassa, Matsima, Henrique, Jakobs, Ouattara, Vanderson Midfielders: Camara, Zakaria, Fofana, Diop, Golovin, Ben Seghir, Akliouche, Minamino, Diatta, Martins Forwards: Balogun, Embolo, Ben Yedder, Boadu

Lyon team news

The visitors will be without Johann Lepenant and Remy Riou due to injuries.

Alexandre Lacazette scored a hat-trick the last time out and should remain as the main source of inspiration in attack alongside Diego Moreira and Rayan Cherki.

Lyon possible XI: Lopes; O'Brien, Sarr, Caleta-Car; Mata, Tolisso, Caqueret, Tagliafico; Moreira, Lacazette, Cherki.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopes, Bengui Joao Defenders: Diomande, Caleta-Car, Lovren, O'Brien, Sarr, Tagliafico, Silva, Kumbedi, Mata Midfielders: Lepenant, Akoukou, Caqueret, Tolisso, Maitland-Niles, Alvero, El Arouch, Diawara, Reine-Adelaide Forwards: Lacazette, Balde, Kadewere, Cherki, Jeffinho, Nuamah, Moreira

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AS Monaco and Olympique Lyonnais across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 19, 2023 Lyon 3-1 Monaco Ligue 1 September 11, 2022 Monaco 2-1 Lyon Ligue 1 February 5, 2022 Monaco 2-0 Lyon Ligue 1 October 16, 2021 Lyon 2-0 Monaco Ligue 1 May 2, 2021 Monaco 2-3 Lyon Ligue 1

