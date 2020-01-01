Mohun Bagan players write to club over unpaid salary; Club assures payment after lockdown is eased

Indian players are yet to receive three months salary...

champions have asked their players to wait for the current lockdown restrictions to be eased in Mumbai, after the Indian contingent wrote a letter to the club officials over unpaid salaries.

The Indian players are yet to receive salary for the past three months whereas, foreign players have not been paid for two months. The promised incentive for winning the I-League has not been credited as well.

Although the Kolkata club's officials have assured the overseas players that all their dues will be cleared by May 31, no such guarantees had been given to the domestic footballers which prompted the letter.

The players duly wrote a letter to the management requesting them to pay at least a month's salary by May 15. They also asked for a deadline by which the officials will clear their dues in full including performance bonuses.

It was also mentioned in the letter that the players will file an official complaint with the All Football Federation (AIFF) should their demands are not met.

However, when Goal reached out to Mohun Bagan, club official Debasish Dutta stated that the Mariners were waiting for the lockdown restrictions in Mumbai (due to the Coronavirus pandemic) to be lifted in order for them to free up funds.

He also said that the club intends to clear all outstanding dues, including bonuses, in full.

"The players have written to us. We will pay the players in full and even their incentive will be paid in full. Our sponsors are stuck in Mumbai and until the situation there improves it will be difficult for them to pay us. We have been told that once the lockdown in Mumbai gets lifted, they will pay within a week. And as soon as we receive the money, we will release it to the players.



"And as far as the incentive is concerned, we will pay that as soon as AIFF gives us the prize money," Dutta told Goal.

Mohun Bagan are all set to merge with and take part in the (ISL) next season.