Antonio Vicuna - We have to adapt ourselves for Durand Cup and Calcutta Football League

Kibu Vicuna mentioned that Lalram Chullova who joined Mohun Bagan from East Bengal will have to fight for his place with players like Ashutosh Mehta…

’s Calcutta Football League (CFL) title defence will have to wait. The opening match against Peerless on July 26 at the Mohun Bagan ground was postponed as the club failed to procure a certificate from the Public Works Department (PWD) of the state government.

This means that the Maroon and Greens will play their first match of the 2018-19 season in the Durand Cup against rivals Mohammedan on August 2.

Bagan’s Spanish coach Antonio (Kibu) Vicuna mentioned that his team has been preparing for nearly three weeks and they are well prepared to compete in two competitions.

He said, “These (CFL and Durand Cup) are the two competitions we are playing. We are prepared. I know sometimes we have to play matches in a close gap but we have to adapt ourselves for both the tournaments.”

have decided to give a chance to their U19 players to prove themselves in the upcoming Durand Cup. When asked if he has similar plans, the Bagan coach said, “For me, there is no first 11. Mohun Bagan will play in both tournaments. We have 30 players in our squad and all 30 players are equal to me.

“I don't know which team will play. Of course, I'll make changes in both tournaments depending on situations.”

The Spaniard refused to single out players from his squad for praise. He said, “Since the first day of training till today, our players have been improving and playing better. For some players, it will take less time and some will take more time.

“There are some players who have done well but I don't want to name individuals. It is a team sport.”

Lalram Chullova jumped ship to join arch-rivals Mohun Bagan from East Bengal on Wednesday. Speaking on the new signing the Spanish coach said, “I know Chullova regularly played last season. He can play on both sides. For sure he will help us. We have some good players like Ashutosh (Mehta) in our squad. He (Chullova) has to fight for his position.”