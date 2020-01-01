Mohun Bagan's Kibu Vicuna - Ashutosh Mehta did a fantastic job

The Spanish coach was happy with his team's performance but suggested that there is still a lot to play for in the I-League...

’s juggernaut in the 2019-20 season continued as they extended their lead at the top of the table following a 1-0 win against Punjab FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday.

Although the Green and Maroons are looking firm favourites to win the title this season, Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna refused to be complacent and suggested that they have to continue doing their job.

“No, I don’t think the I-League is won yet. 26 points aren’t enough for us. We enjoyed ourselves today. We played better than the opponent. I’m very happy and proud of the team. They gave everything they have to win today. We have good players who work hard and that’s why I’m very happy for them.”

“What we have to do is to continue working the way we’re working. Try to be a better team. This is our goal, to get better with every single match. We must be better in the next game.”

Vicuna heaped praise on his team and suggested that the team was good in every single department against Punjab.

“I’m very happy with the performance of the whole team. Defensively we were very good but also the opponent is playing to win. The best chance they had was a counter-attack. We knew that would come and the opponent is also a good team."

Fran Morante had doubled Mohun Bagan’s lead in the second half from Joseba Beitia’s free-kick but the goal was disallowed as the linesman had called it an offiside. Vicuna wasn’t happy with the referee’s decision but he didn’t want to criticise the official.

“For me, the second goal being given out is a surprise. But it’s the referee's decision and I don’t want to say anything about it.”

Vicuna praised right-back Ashutosh Mehta’s performance who was a livewire on the pitch against Punjab. He said, “Ashutosh (Mehta) is important for us. He had a tough battle against Barbosa and he did a fantastic job. He was also very good in attack. He had a very good performance today.”