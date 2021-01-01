Mohammed Kudus: Ghana attacker conspicuously missing as Ajax face FC Twente

The 20-year-old was not in the matchday squad for Thursday's Eredivisie fixture

Fit-again midfielder Mohammed Kudus was a surprise absentee as took on FC Twente in the Dutch Eredivisie on Thursday.

After making an injury comeback in The Lancers' 2-2 draw with on Sunday, the attacker was expected to continue his journey to full match fitness with another involvement in Thursday's fixture.

His absence has taken many by surprise, amid questions over a possible injury relapse.

More teams

On his debut against last October, Kudus had a night to forget as he was forced off the pitch as early as in the sixth minute after picking up an injury following a challenge with Liverpool midfielder Fabinho.

A day later, an Ajax statement revealed the Ghanaian had sustained a meniscus injury and he was expected to be out of action for "many months" following surgery.

He, however, made a quicker-than-expected return from the treatment room, making a comeback to training in December 2020.

On Sunday, he completed his injury return, coming on as an 80th-minute substitute for Quincy Promes in the 2-2 draw with PSV.

"Vital comeback in De Topper. It's a gift to be back to the arena. The Marathon continues," Kudus posted on social media on Monday.

Last July, the midfielder transferred to Ajax in a five-year deal from Danish club Nordsjaelland after a run of fine outings in the Superliga.

The PSV appearance was his sixth outing for The Lancers, having scored once and set up three goals. The lone strike came during a 5-1 win over Heerenveen in October, three days before he suffered the injury setback against Liverpool.

Article continues below

Ghana will be keeping a close eye on Kudus' situation, with the 2022 (Afcon) qualifiers set to resume in March.

Owing to injury, the 20-year-old has not joined the national team since his debut call-up for back-to-back games against and Sao Tome and Principe in 2019.

Against South Africa - his senior debut - he netted shortly after coming on as a second-half substitute to ensure a 2-0 win for the hosts. Four days later, he made his second appearance against Sao Tome and Principe.