'He always finds a way' - Mohamed Salah praised by Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota after match-winning display against Nottingham Forest

Diogo Jota heaped praise on teammate Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian scored Liverpool's winning goal against Nottingham Forest.

Jota praises Mohamed Salah

Salah scored the winner against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool's sixth-highest goalscorer

WHAT HAPPENED? Diogo Jota himself scored a brace in Liverpool's narrow 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday. The visitors twice came back in the game after Jota's two goals, before Salah netted the decisive strike to seal a crucial three points for his side.

While praising Salah, the Portuguese forward pointed out that the star attacker never misses an opportunity to score a goal and that is the reason he is important to the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Jota said, "His scoring record is incredible! Even today I was telling Fabinho on the bench he always finds a way to score. He just finds a way every single time and that is why he is so important."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The strike against Nottingham Forest was Salah's 183rd goal for the Reds. He now has the same number of goals as club legend Robbie Fowler in 71 games fewer and is the club's all-time sixth-highest goalscorer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side will next face West Ham United in a Premier League clash on April 26.