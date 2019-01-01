Mohamed Salah missing as Sadio Mane makes PFA Player of the Year shortlist

The Egypt international will not be able to defend the individual award he won last year but his Senegalese counterpart is line for the top honour

star Mohamed Salah was not selected for the 2019 PFA Player of the Year nominees but teammate Sadio Mane is in the running.

Salah won the individual honour last year after an outstanding debut season with the Merseyside outfit that saw him end the 2017-18 campaign as the English top-flight top scorer with 32 goals in 36 games.

Despite scoring 19 league goals so far this season, the two-time African Footballer of the Year was ignored but Mane has a chance to win it.

With 18 league goals to his credit, the Senegalese attacker is a goal behind Salah and Sergio Aguero in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Mane will challenge teammate Virgil van Dijk, 's Eden Hazard and the trio of Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Aguero for this year's honour.

The 26-year-old will hope to become the third African player, after Riyad Mahrez and Salah, to win the prestigious award on April 28.

On the international scene, Mane's have been drawn in Group C at the 2019 tournament alongside , and .

They will kick-start their campaign with a fixture against Tanzania in Cairo on June 23.