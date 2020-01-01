Hany out of Egypt clash against Togo, as Hegazi defends team’s performance

The 24-year-old will not play a part when the Pharaohs slug it out against the Sparrow Hawks in the return fixture of their qualifiers

defender Mohamed Hany has been ruled out of ’s qualifying game against Togo on Tuesday.

The defender suffered a back injury in their first outing against the Sparrow Hawks on Saturday but managed to feature for the duration of the game.

The Pharaohs secured a 1-0 victory in the encounter, with Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh scoring the only goal with a header.

More teams

Ahead of their return fixture in Togo, national team doctor Mohamed Abo El-Ela has assured the injury suffered by the 24-year-old is not serious but the defender will not be risked in the game.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“Mohamed Hany’ injury is not worrying. The coaching staff led by Hossam El-Badry opted to rest and not risk him,” Mohamed Abo El-Ela told the media.

Ahmed Hegazi, meanwhile, has defended his side’s performance against Togo on Saturday, where they managed to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

The Pharaohs came under intense criticism from the fans for their not-too-impressive showings in the encounter despite the win.

“The performance is important for the team, but the victory over Togo was more important for us,” Hegazi said.

“The performance of the national team will improve with time as we play more games because we have not played together for a full year.”

The former West Bromwich Albion centre-back envisaged that their return fixture against the Hawks will be difficult but assures his side will do their best to qualify for the 2021 Afcon.

“The Togo national team have a distinguished group of players,” he continued.

Article continues below

“The next match will be tough and we must prepare well for it in order to return back with the three points and secure qualification for the 2021 Afcon.

“All the players in the national team are performing very well with their clubs, and this makes us able to perform well and win.”

Egypt lead Group G with five points following their victory over Togo and another victory on Tuesday could seal their place in the continental showpiece.