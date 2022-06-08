Modric signs one-year Real Madrid contract extension after landing fifth Champions League crown

The Croatian midfielder's deal had been due to expire at the end of the month, but he has now committed to fresh terms at Santiago Bernabeu

Luka Modric's trophy-laden stay at Real Madrid will continue for at least one more year, after the veteran midfielder signed an extension with the Spanish champions.

Modric has become one of the great players of modern times at Santiago Bernabeu, winning five Champions League titles as well as the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

His journey with Madrid looked to be ending this summer as his contract was due to expire - however a 12-month extension will now keep him at the club.

Modric's Real Madrid story continues

The 2018 World Cup finalist has spent nine seasons at Madrid to date, the latest of which saw him add three more trophies to his glittering career CV.

The Blancos followed up Supercopa de Espana and La Liga successes by securing their 14th European title with a 1-0 final victory over Liverpool at Stade de France.

Modric has racked up a grand total of 462 appearances for Madrid since his arrival from Tottenham in 2012, winning 19 major trophies.

What are the terms of Modric's new deal?

As GOAL revealed last month, Modric had been due to become a free agent on June 30, but Madrid have handed hand him fresh terms that will see him remain at Santiago Bernabeu until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 36-year-old has convinced the board to retain his services after another stellar campaign that saw him score three goals and provide 12 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, with one of his best displays saved for the win over Liverpool.

GOAL understands Madrid will also consider extending Modric's contract through to 2024 if he can maintain the same exceptional standards next term.

What has Modric said about his new deal?

He stayed silent about a new deal during most of the season, preferring to let his football do the talking while negotiations happened behind the scenes.

However, following Madrid wrapping up the league title, Modric made it clear he wants to end his career at the club where he has played since 2012.

"I hope I can retire at Madrid. Madrid is my home. I feel very happy at the club, in the city, very loved by the people," he said after winning the Marca Leyenda award earlier this month.

"My family is also very happy, so I hope to continue for more years and hopefully finish my career here."

Modric essentially confirmed that he will be signing a renewal when speaking to Real Madrid TV during the club's Champions League celebration ceremony, as he said: "See you here next season."

