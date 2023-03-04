Hip-hop super producer Metro Boomin thrills St. Louis with block party show to celebrate MLS expansion club's home opener

Hip-hop super producer Metro Boomin performed in his hometown of St. Louis ahead of the club's first home MLS match.

WHAT HAPPENED? Metro Boomin, who is famous for his work alongside artists such as Drake, Future and Migos, took to the stage ahead of Saturday's match between St. Louis CitySC and Charlotte FC. The performance was part of the team's inaugural CITY Block Party, which also featured performances from DJ Pee .Wee, Mvstermind, Kennedy Holmes & DJ Mahf.

The match is the club's first at their stadium, CITYPARK, after beginning life in MLS with a win over MLS Cup contenders Austin FC during the opening weekend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The arrival of St. Louis SC is notable for many reasons, several of which come from thecity's rich soccer history. Few areas have produced as much talent as St. Louis in American soccer history, while the city was a hotbed for the sport in the earlier half of the 20th century.

St. Louis SC's arrival also comes just eight years after the NFL's Rams left the city to move to Los Angeles, with St. Louis SC now joining the MLB's Cardinals and NHL's Blues in representing the city.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m gonna let you know right now, we should not make light of this," Metro Boomin said during his show. "This is a new sports team coming to the city right now!”

WHAT NEXT FOR ST. LOUIS SC? Following Friday's clash with Charlotte, the club will hit the road again for its third game of the season, which comes in Portland against the Timbers.