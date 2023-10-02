Major League Soccer's newest expansion franchise in San Diego, which is set to debut in 2025, has made plans to build on a tribal reservation.

WHAT HAPPENED? The El Cajon campus, which is 125,000 square feet and is located on Sycuan tribe property, will be the first professional sports organisation building on a tribal reserve. Five soccer fields will be included in the facility, which will also house the first Right to Dream institution in the United States, a residential institution for kids in grades 6 through 12.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A part of the Pine Glen Golf Course and the Singing Hills Hotel are presently located on the 28-acre property. Right to Dream will use the current Singing Hills Hotel as a new location for classrooms and dorms.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We couldn’t ask for a more perfect location for our training facility and Right to Dream Academy,” said Tom Penn, the CEO of the new San Diego team. “This land is absolutely beautiful – rich with tradition and heritage – which will give us the foundation to achieve our vision to become the epicentre of football excellence and innovation in North America."

WHAT NEXT? The San Diego expansion team is expected to play in MLS in 2025 and become the 30th team in the league.