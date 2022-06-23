MLS bringing 2023 MLS All-Star Game to D.C. in wake of 2026 World Cup blow

The mid-summer match will take place at Audi Field against an opponent to be announced at a later date

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game will be held in Washington, D.C., the league announced on Thursday.

D.C. United's Audi Field will play host to the mid-summer festivities on July 19, with the league to confirm an opponent at a later date.

The news comes after the combined D.C. and Baltimore bid was passed over for hosting duties for the 2026 World Cup.

What did MLS commissioner Garber say about the All-Star Game?

“We are thrilled to bring the MLS All-Star Game and festivities back to Washington, D.C., a city with a rich soccer history, as well as a diverse and vibrant soccer culture,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

“D.C. United and the community have always held a special place in the hearts of everyone who believed in the power and growth of soccer in the U.S., and Audi Field will provide an incredible backdrop for next summer’s game.”

Where is this year's All-Star Game?

This season's game is set to be held in Minnesota, with the MLS All-Stars once again taking on their counterparts from Liga MX.

Minnesota United's Allianz Field will host the match, which comes after the MLS All-Stars took down Liga MX in a shootout in Los Angeles last season.

