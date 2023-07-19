MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season match between MLS All-Stars and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will face the MLS All-Stars in a pre-season friendly of the 2023-24 season on Wednesday at Audi Field.

Arsenal are coming off a strong season, having finished second in the Premier League. They will be looking to build on that success in the upcoming campaign. The MLS All-Stars are a team of the best players from Major League Soccer. They will be looking to give Arsenal a tough test and show off their skills to the world.

The All-Star squad, coached by Wayne Rooney, comprises 28 players, and its selection process involved three different mechanisms. 12 players were determined through a combined vote from supporters, media, and fellow players. 14 players were personally selected by Rooney. Lastly, MLS Commissioner Don Garber had the authority to choose 2 players for the squad.

To be eligible for selection, players needed to have appeared in at least half of their team's league matches until the middle of May. As a result, Lionel Messi, who recently joined Inter Miami, was unable to be included in the All-Star squad due to this requirement.

The match is expected to be a close contest, with both teams eager to get a win under their belts. It should be an entertaining match for fans of both clubs.

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: July 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 1.30am BST Venue: Audi Field

The pre-season game between MLS All-Stars and Arsenal will be played at the Audi Field on Thursday, July 20. Kick-off is at 1.30am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The pre-season match between the MLS All-Stars and Arsenal will be shown live on Apple TV, with an MLS season pass. The match highlights will be made available on this platform soon after the full-time whistle, whereas live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

MLS All-Stars team news

Rooney's roster for Wednesday's match comprises a total of 28 players, selected through various methods, including fan votes, Rooney's choices, and a few by MLS Commissioner Garber.

Unfortunately, despite his recent official unveiling in the United States, Lionel Messi won't be in the squad. Former Arsenal player Carlos Vela won't have a reunion with his former team either, as he was left out of the squad.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Miller, Petrovic Defenders: Barreal, Gallagher, Glesnes, Hollingshead, Miazga, Parker, Tolkin, Zimmerman Midfielders: Acosta, Almada, Choinière, Gil, Herrera, Martínez, Morris, Mukhtar, Puig, Zelarayán Forwards: Benteke, Bouanga, Espinoza, Ferreira, Giakoumakis, Kamara, Morris

Arsenal team news

Arsenal's British-record signing, Declan Rice, has joined the squad for the match, along with recent signing Jurrien Timber. The duo is likely to make their first appearances for the North London team at Audi Field. Kai Havertz, another new addition, made his debut against Nurnberg.

Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard traveled back from Germany with injuries, but both have been included in the squad, although the severity of their issues remains uncertain.

USA international Folarin Balogun has made the trip home amidst rumors about his future.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Runarsson, Hein, Turner Defenders: Saliba, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Timber, Holding, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko Midfielders: Saka, Odegaard, Jorginho, Vieira, Elneny, Rice, Cozier-Duberry Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Trossard, Balogun, Marquinhos, Havertz, Trusty,

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2016 MLS All-Stars 1-2 Arsenal Friendly

A Joel Campbell own-goal and a Chuba Akpom strike helped Arsenal beat MLS All-Stars in the only meeting between these two teams, back in 2016. Didier Drogba scored the lone goal for the MLS All-Stars team back then.

