Minsk part ways with Oghiabekhva and Wogu

The two Nigerian strikers will no longer be part of the team for the remainder of the current campaign

Belarusian side Minsk announced that Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva is no longer their player following the expiry of her contract in August.

The Minsk-based outfit have also parted ways with Chioma Wogu whose contract also ran out six months after she joined the club.

Headlining the departures is Oghiabekhva, who emerged as the Best Player of the Year 2019 after her exploits in the Belarusian top-flight.

Oghiabekhva's exit brought to an end her five-season tenure with Minsk, whom she helped to 13 titles, including the 2018 Baltic Cup, and scored 79 goals in 52 league appearances.

She also featured in the with Minsk for four consecutive seasons, scoring 16 goals in 17 appearances.



Also departing is Wogu, who scored four goals in eight matches for Minsk this season and contributed three assists.

In a statement by the club: "Nigerian footballers Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva and Chioma Wogu, have left Minsk.

"Forward Oghiabekhva has played for Minsk since 2016. During this time, together with the team, she became the champion of Belarus four times, took the Cup and the Super Cup of Belarus four times, and also won the Baltic League in 2018.

"In 2019, she was recognized as the best football player in the Belarusian championship. During 4 seasons of Minsk's performances in the UEFA Champions League, she scored 16 goals in 17 matches.

"This is a performance record for the entire time of participation of Belarusian women's teams in the European arena. Wogu also played for the Nigerian women's national team.

"Midfielder Wogu joined the team this season, having previously played for and Nigerian club Rivers Angels FC.

"We thank the girls who left the club for their contribution to the success of the team and wish them a bright future career."

Following their exits from Minsk, the Nigerian strikers are now free-agents and are expected to decide over their futures in the coming days.