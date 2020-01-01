'Minamino would be best in Firmino's position' - Marsch believes Japan international can thrive at Liverpool

The American coach believes the Reds received a bargain in the talented forward and tipped him for big things at Anfield

Jesse Marsch believes that his former charge Takumi Minamino has what it takes to thrive at , suggesting the Japanese star would fit best in Roberto Firmino's position.

Minamino joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in January in a £7.25 million ($9m) deal, making six total appearances for the Reds before football was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marsch helped develop the 25-year-old in , watching the versatile international score nine goals for his side this season before departing for .

Finding playing time at Anfield will be a challenge for Minamino, who will have to compete with the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Firmino in attack.

Marsch has said that Minamino would best fit in Firmino's role, playing in a more withdrawn position and creating chances for his team-mates.

"He won’t be the best at playing the position that Salah and Sadio play, because they are used in very explosive transition movements," the American told the Blood Red podcast.

"I think he could be good in Roberto Firmino’s position where against the ball, he is ready to do some pressing, but then with the ball, he comes into almost a 10 position for build-up and gets in the box to score goals.

"Firmino is so good at it but I think that’s something Taki can do as well.

"And I think he can play the eight position that they play in the midfield, with the two wide spots where he’s ready to press and help pick up balls, but he’s also part of the build-up phases."

Liverpool scouted Minamino for months before activating his release clause, and Marsch admits that the relatively small amount the Reds paid for his services rankled with the Austrian club.

"The thing that hurt with Taki is that Liverpool got him way, way, way too cheap. But this is part of managing the market and managing player contracts," Marsch said.

"We always have here, with the scouting team and the sports director, they do an amazing job, and we always have the next generation of players here and ready to take the next step."