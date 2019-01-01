Milner has a message for 'nervous' Liverpool fans desperate for Premier League glory

The Anfield midfielder believes this year's Champions League triumph will help them remain focused in their pursuit of domestic success

James Milner has implored fans "nervous" at the prospect of Premier League glory - both this season and in last season's epic title race with - to "enjoy the journey" and savour being European champions.

The Reds lost only one game across their whole top-flight campaign in 2018-19 yet still came up a point short as Pep Guardiola's side regained their crown in dramatic fashion.

Jurgen Klopp's men did however win the in a second successive final appearance and have translated that form into domestic brilliance in 2019-20, dropping just two points in 10 games.

Sunday's late comeback win over means they remain six points ahead of Man City at the summit heading into November, with the mood around Anfield already suggesting a belief that they can win their first Premier League title.

Milner acknowledges that fans on Merseyside were on edge last season at the prospect of a first league title since 1990 but insists that the pressure to succeed doesn't impact the side.

“They started getting quite nervous early in the title race last season," he told the Guardian , speaking about supporters. "It was the first time I had sensed that atmosphere at Anfield.

"But nothing really changes in the dressing room. The lads are always calm and confident and hopefully winning the Champions League settles people down.

"I hope they can just enjoy it. As much as people want the trophy, it’s the journey that you enjoy most.

“It’s so difficult to win the league. I’ve been fortunate to win it a couple of times [with Man City] and last year we were so close. We were flying.

"We were winning every week and felt we should be 10 points clear. And you’re still second.

"Last year, if you’d have said: ‘You’ll only lose one [league] game all season,’ I’d have snapped your hand off. But it wasn’t good enough.

“This season we have a team that can do it. I think there’s a calm around the club, both inside and outside, and people are confident we can get it done.

"But City are so good they’re capable of winning every game. The gap is not that big so we have to just keep pushing, and not worry too much about the title."

Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday in the with a clash with fellow Premier League giants .