Milner admits doubt over Liverpool future as Reds delay contract talks

The midfielder was an integral part of the Reds' Champions League winning squad last season, but his future with the club remains uncertain

midfielder James Milner has revealed that the club are yet to open discussions regarding a potential contract extension.

The 33-year-old is now entering the final year of his current deal and will leave on a free transfer next summer, unless the Reds offer him a new deal before then.

Milner says that the club were not willing to open discussions last year, and that he has yet to hear otherwise.

“As it stands, last year we spoke to the club and asked them if they wanted to do something and they said not at that time,” he told reporters.

“We haven’t heard anything since, so that’s where we are at.

“All I can do is concentrate on my football and do what I can.

“But in terms of where I am with my contract, that’s what has happened up until now and I haven’t heard anything from the club.”

The news comes in the wake of high praise from his manager, Jurgen Klopp, who admitted that success in football is ‘impossible’ without players of Milner’s ilk at his disposal.

The midfielder lifted his first silverware with the Reds last season as they won their sixth with a 2-0 win over in Madrid.

Despite his age, the former man has continued to be an integral part of Liverpool’s squad as he made 45 appearances last season and scored seven goals.

Milner doesn’t see his veteran status as a barrier to success moving forward however, replying when asked whether he sees himself playing for years to come: “I’d like to think so.

“Everyone pipes on about my age and stuff I understand you are going to get that.

“There are three things to it: availability, fitness and performance level.

“Hopefully I am delivering all three. I am just going to keep concentrating on my football, keep contributing to Liverpool and be the best player I can be for as long as possible.”

“I remember making my debut and how lucky I was to have senior players around me.

“If I can be half as good with these guys as the older players were with me at Leeds, I will help them as much as I can.”