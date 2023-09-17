Millwall vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Millwall and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Old rivals Millwall and Leeds United face off in the Championship at The Den on Sunday, with both clubs lying in the mid-table positions.

After narrowly missing out on the playoffs in 2022-23, Millwall suffered from a hangover at the start of the season, and went through a rough patch after a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough in their season opener.

The Lions lost to Reading, Bristol City and Norwich on the bounce in all competitions, but they rallied prior to the international break. With a home win over Stoke and a 1-1 draw at Birmingham, Gary Rowett's side recovered the resilience that had them tipped for another play-off push this season.

Currently occupying 12th place in the standings, they return to action against a Leeds United side who are expected to be right at the top end of the table, but are struggling to get three points at the moment.

The Whites have yet to kick-start their Championship campaign this season, but it is still early days, and following some substantial late summer incoming business, a Premier League return at the first time of asking is the expectation from manager Daniel Farke.

Injury-ravaged Leeds have won only one of their opening five games, but three of those outings have ended in draws. The visitors were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Elland Road by Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday before the international break.

The visitors currently sit 15th in the Championship, one point behind Millwall, whom they will leapfrog with a win here.

How to watch Millwall vs Leeds

Millwall vs Leeds kick-off time

Date: September 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm BST Venue: The Den

The EFL Championship game between Leeds and West Brom was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 16 but will now be held on Sunday, September 17 due to broadcasting choices. It will kick off at 12 pm at The Den in Bermondsey, south-east London, England.

How to watch Millwall vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Millwall team news

Despite the frustration of the Birmingham contest, manager Gary Rowett will keep changes to a minimum for the encounter against Leeds.

Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson picked up a calf injury against Birmingham, with Wes Harding set to deputise at the heart of back-three.

George Honeyman also remains sidelined with a muscle issue for the Lions, but both Allan Campbell and Ryan Longman will be hoping to make their full debuts.

Millwall possible XI: Sarkic; Leonard, Harding, Cooper; Norton-Cuffy, Mitchell, Saville, Wallace; Bradshaw, Flemming, Nisbet

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sarkic, Białkowski Defenders: Leonard, Harding, Cooper, Wallace, Norton-Cuffy, McNamara, Harding Midfielders: Saville, Mitchell, Flemming, Campbell, Esse, De Norre Forwards: Nisbet, Bradshaw, Longman, Watmore, Emakhu

Leeds team news

Captain Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas are confirmed injury absentees while Patrick Bamford, Daniel James and Junior Firpo are doubts to make the squad for the trip to face Millwall. On the flip side, attacking midfielder Ian Poveda returned to the bench against the Owls, and will be in contention this weekend.

Head coach Daniel Farke could make several changes to the playing XI that started against Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

The experienced Glen Kamara, who arrived form Rangers, is likely to get the nod ahead of Archie Gray in midfield. Tottenham loanee Djed Spence is also pushing to feature on the flanks, but will have to contend with a spot on the substitutes bench.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Shackleton; Kamara, Ampadu; Summerville, Piroe, Gnonto; Rutter

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Ayling, Firpo, Cresswell, Cooper, Rodon, Dallas, Struijk, Byram, Hjelde, Drameh, Spence Midfielders: Ampadu, Summerville, Adams, Shackleton, Gyabi, Greenwood, James, Gray, Sinisterra, Poveda Forwards: Bamford, Perkins, Rutter, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Joseph

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/1/20 Leeds 3-2 Millwall EFL Championship 5/10/19 Millwall 2-1 Leeds EFL Championship 30/3/19 Leeds 3-2 Millwall EFL Championship 15/9/18 Millwall 1-1 Leeds EFL Championship 20/1/18 Leeds 3-4 Millwall EFL Championship

