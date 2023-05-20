Milan vs Sampdoria: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Milan and Sampdoria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will take on Sampdoria in a crucial Serie A clash on Saturday at the San Siro.

The Rossoneri are going through a rough patch as they have won just three of their last 11 Serie A matches (D5 L3); from the beginning of March. They also head into this match on the back of a disappointing Champions League exit as they were eliminated by their arch-rivals Inter and will be eager to return to winning ways.

Stefano Pioli's side is four points behind fourth-placed Lazio and can ill afford to slip up as they look to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Moreover, Olivier Giroud also needs to quickly regain his shooting boots as he hasn't scored in his last six league games, his longest streak without a goal in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria are set to get relegated from Italy's top-flight as they sit in the 20th spot with just 18 points. For the first time in their history, they will end a Serie A season with fewer than 28 points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Milan vs Sampdoria kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: San Siro, Milan.

The Serie A game between AC Milan and Sampdoria is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the San Siro. It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Milan vs Sampdoria online - TV channels & live streams

BT Sport 1 Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV BT Sport 1 and available to stream live online through BT Sport app and website.

Team news & squads

Milan team news

Milan will continue to miss Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ismael Bennacer, and Alessandro Florenzi. However, Alexis Saelemaekers and Simon Kjaer could return to the starting XI.

Rafael Leao will lead the lines and AC Milan have won 49% of their matches with him on the pitch in the current season in all competitions (22/45), scoring 1.5 goals on average - without him, the Rossoneri have lost each of the other four games, scoring 0.5 goals.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers Maignan, Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante Defenders Tomori, Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Thiaw Midfielders Tonali, Bakayoko, Vranckx, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Adli Forwards Giroud, Rebic, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers, Roback, Leao

Sampdoria team news

Sampdoria will miss Emil Audero, Gerard Yepes, Ignacio Pussetto, Andrea Conti and Abdelhamid Sabiri with injuries, but Mehdi Leris will be back in contention for a place on the bench.

Fabio Quagliarella should lead the lines once again with Manolo Gabbiadini but the former has not scored in his last 20 games in Serie A, his longest run without a goal in the competition.

Sampdoria possible XI: Ravaglia; Gunter, Nuytinck, Amione; Zanoli, Winks, Rincon, Augello; Djuricic; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turk, Ravaglia Defenders: Gunter, Amione, Nuytinck, Murillo, oikonomou, Augello, Murru, Zanoli. Midfielders: Winks, Rincon, Paoletti, Ilkhan, Cuisance, Leris, Malagrida, Djuricic. Forwards: Jese, Gabbidiani, De Luca, lammers, Quagliarella.

Head-to-Head Record

AC Milan have not been beaten by Sampdoria in their past five meetings as they have won four and drawn one.

Date Match Competition 11/09/2022 Sampdoria 1-2 AC Milan Serie A 13/02/2022 AC Milan 1-0 Sampdoria Serie A 24/08/2021 Sampdoria 0-1 AC Milan Serie A 03/04/2021 AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria Serie A 07/12/2020 Sampdoria 1-2 AC Milan Serie A

Who is the best No.9 in the world? 32% Karim Benzema

36% Erling Haaland

4% Harry Kane

10% Robert Lewandowski

11% Kylian Mbappe

7% Victor Osimhen 706170 Votes

Useful links