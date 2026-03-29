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Christian Pulisic USMNT Belgium 2026Getty

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Milan, listen to Pulisic: "Soon the ball will hit my knee and go in"

AC Milan

Christian Pulisic’s goal drought continues, as he failed to find the net even in the friendly match the United States played recently against Belgium, featuring Alexis Saelemaekers and Koni De Winter. At the end of the match, which ended in a 5-2 victory for the European side, the Milan forward had this to say about his current struggles:


“I need to be more clinical in those moments. It’s a difficult period, but I feel physically fit and I’m creating chances. I just need to stay positive. I know that at some point the ball will hit my knee and go in, and then everything will change. I’m not panicking. Better now than in the summer. Things will change.”

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