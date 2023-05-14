'Dig, dig, dig, dig' - Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal aren't even thinking about missing out on Premier League title to Manchester City

Mikel Arteta is insisting Arsenal are not thinking about losing out on the Premier League title even with the odds stacked against them.

Arteta focused on task ahead

Arsenal currently trail Man City by a point

Gunners still have outside chance of PL title

WHAT HAPPENED? A run of four games without a win in April saw the Gunners' grip of the Premier League trophy slip away from them, with City now sitting above them by one point with just weeks left of the season. However, Arsenal boss Arteta is insisting that his side are not thinking about losing out on the title at this point.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of the Gunners' clash with Brighton, Arteta said: "We are going to continue to dig - dig, dig, dig, dig. And maybe the prize is there. We don’t know if it’s there [points one way] or there [points another] but we are going to continue to dig just in case it is where we can get to and make sure that we can do our best.

He added: "I don’t even want to think about it [losing]. Because the stakes are huge and we are full of enthusiasm to get that prize in the best possible way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Arsenal currently sit just one point behind City, Pep Guardiola's side still hold a game in hand over their title rivals, meaning there is no room for error should Arsenal wish to be crowned champions at the end of May.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty



WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Games against Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Wolves will settle their fate this season. They have already sealed Champions League football for the first time in six years, however, having lead the Premier League for so long this season, they will be hoping there is a way they can end the campaign with the biggest prize of them all.