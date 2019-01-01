Mihailovic and Lima shine in debuts: Five takeaways from USMNT win against Panama

Two up-and-comers made the most of their first U.S. national team appearances

Gregg Berhalter's debut as U.S. national team coach went about as well as he could have hoped. Not just because of the three-goal victory, and shutout in the 3-0 win against Panama, but because of how a young group looked comfortable and confident playing in a new system they were still in the process of learning.

The USMNT created chances, and though the Americans missed several of them in the first half, the fact so many of them came, and kept coming in the second half, was a testament to how well the group had taken to Berhalter's system. That offensive production, coupled with a strong defensive performance, made it a good overall result to build on as Berhalter looks to put his stamp on the program.

It was a good night for new faces, led by Djordje Mihailovic and Nick Lima, but also for the team's longest-serving player, Michael Bradley, who showed that he is still very much a player who will have a part to play in the new World Cup qualifying cycle.

Here are five takeaways from the USMNT win against Panama:

Promising debut for Mihailovic