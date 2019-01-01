Mignolet puts Liverpool future call on hold as he remains in Alisson support role

The Belgium international goalkeeper is eager to see more regular game time, but is enjoying being part of the strongest squad he has seen at Anfield

Simon Mignolet remains eager to see more game time, but the goalkeeper is putting future plans on hold as he chases down titles with “the strongest team” he has seen at Anfield.

The international has slipped down the pecking order on Merseyside following the £65 million ($85m) arrival of Alisson.

He has taken in just two domestic cup appearances this season as a result, with the 31-year-old having to make peace with filling back-up duties.

Mignolet has hinted that he will seek to make his way towards the exits in the next transfer window, but for now he is focused on playing whatever role is required of him in Premier League and title challenges.

He told Voetbal Niuews of his future plans: “Of course I want to play, but my job is to support the team and my future is not important right now.

“I hope to help Liverpool win prizes, that's the most important thing and we'll see about the rest.”

Mignolet believes the Reds are capable of competing at home and abroad, with Klopp having pieced together a squad that can be considered superior to the last one which came close to landing the Premier League crown under Brendan Rodgers in 2013-14.

“As a whole, this is the strongest team I've ever experienced at Liverpool,” said Mignolet.

“At the back we are very stable with Virgil van Dijk and in the front you have three goalscorers with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The latter is also very strong in defending, a very complete attacker.

“We have a strong team, we are very strong across the board and in the past we also had a strong team with, among others, Steven Gerrard, Phillipe Coutinho and Luis Suarez, but then we were perhaps lacking a little width.

“It's been 29 years since Liverpool won the title once again and the fans obviously want that very much. As a group of players, we want to win everything: the Champions League and the Premier League.”

Mignolet is hoping to play some part over the coming weeks, before than assessing his options, with it his intention to find more minutes at club level and keep himself in contention for international selection.

He added: “In Liverpool and Belgium I play in two great teams and that is, of course, fantastic to experience.

“At the moment you do not dwell on that, because you are part of it and you are in the moment.

“My future as a Red Devil? I haven't thought about that at all and I will remain available for Liverpool and the national team.”