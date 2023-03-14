Middlesbrough vs Stoke: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship fixture

How to watch and stream Middlesbrough vs Stoke in the Championship in the United Kingdom.

Middlesbrough will host Stoke in the Championship in their pursuit of second place in the standings and promotion to the Premier League.

Michael Carrick's team lost just once in their previous eight outings and will hope to get three points again in order to reduce the gap to second-placed Sheffield United.

Stoke won their last two games and will hope to make it three in a row in order to climb up from their 14th position in the standings.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Middlesbrough vs Stoke date & kick-off time

Game: Middlesbrough vs Stoke Date: March 14, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT Venue: Riverside Stadium

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Stoke on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.

Stoke team news & squad

Ben Wilmot, Matija Sarkic and Nick Powell will miss the game against Middlesbrough due to injuries.

Axel Tuanzebe, who is on loan from Premier League club Manchester United, is expected to feature at the back.

Stoke possible XI: Bonham; Hoever, Tuanzebe, Fox, Sterling; Pearson, Laurent; Brown, Smallbone, Campbell; Gayle

Position Players Goalkeepers Sarkic, Bonham, Fielding Defenders Fox, Jagielka, Tymon, Wilmot, Hoever, Sterling, Taylor, Tuanzebe Midfielders Clucas, Baker, Thompson, Smallbone, Pearson, Cellna, Laurent Forwards Brown, Campbell, Gayle

Middlesbrough team news & squad

The only injury concern in the Middlesbrough squad is Matt Clarke, who has remained out of action since October 2022 due to a back injury. Carrick has an otherwise fully fit squad to pick his lineup from.

Middlesbrough possible XI: Steffen; Smith, McNair, Lenihan, Giles; Howson, Hackney; McGree, Akpom, Ramsey; Archer