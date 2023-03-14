Middlesbrough vs Stoke: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship fixture

Middlesbrough will host Stoke in the Championship in their pursuit of second place in the standings and promotion to the Premier League.
Watch Middlesbrough vs Stoke live on Sky Sports today!
Michael Carrick's team lost just once in their previous eight outings and will hope to get three points again in order to reduce the gap to second-placed Sheffield United.
Stoke won their last two games and will hope to make it three in a row in order to climb up from their 14th position in the standings.
GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.
Middlesbrough vs Stoke date & kick-off time
Game:
Middlesbrough vs Stoke
Date:
March 14, 2023
Kick-off:
8:00pm GMT
Venue:
Riverside Stadium
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Stoke on TV & live stream online
The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
Stoke team news & squad
Ben Wilmot, Matija Sarkic and Nick Powell will miss the game against Middlesbrough due to injuries.
Axel Tuanzebe, who is on loan from Premier League club Manchester United, is expected to feature at the back.
Stoke possible XI: Bonham; Hoever, Tuanzebe, Fox, Sterling; Pearson, Laurent; Brown, Smallbone, Campbell; Gayle
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sarkic, Bonham, Fielding
Defenders
Fox, Jagielka, Tymon, Wilmot, Hoever, Sterling, Taylor, Tuanzebe
Midfielders
Clucas, Baker, Thompson, Smallbone, Pearson, Cellna, Laurent
Forwards
Brown, Campbell, Gayle
Middlesbrough team news & squad
The only injury concern in the Middlesbrough squad is Matt Clarke, who has remained out of action since October 2022 due to a back injury. Carrick has an otherwise fully fit squad to pick his lineup from.
Middlesbrough possible XI: Steffen; Smith, McNair, Lenihan, Giles; Howson, Hackney; McGree, Akpom, Ramsey; Archer
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Steffen, Roberts, Daniels
Defenders
Fry, McNair, Lenihan, Bola, Dijksteel, Smith, Fisher
Midfielders
Mowatt, Barlaser, McGree, Crooks, Howson, Hackney, Giles, Ramsey, Jones
Forwards
Walker, Archer, Muniz, Forss, Akpom