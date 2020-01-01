Former Middlesbrough manager Curtis Fleming set to take charge at Punjab FC

The former Irish international is set for his debut managerial role on Indian soil...

Curtis Fleming is set to join Punjab FC as the head coach for the upcoming season, Goal can confirm.

The 51-year-old tactician started his coaching career as an interim manager of in 2012. After spending four months with the Eagles, he moved to Wanderers as the manager.

He then spent two stints at Hartlepool United and Queens Park respectively honing his skills as an assistant manager.

In 2018, he joined and spent a year with the Boros before leaving the club.

Fleming was a right-back and spent the best part of his career at the Riverside Stadium. The defender made over 300 appearances for Boro and won three promotions with them. He was also part of the squad that reached the League Cup final twice.

In 1997, he helped Middlesbrough reach the final but succumbed to a defeat against in the title-decider.

This will be his first stint as a manager outside the British isles.

Punjab FC is now owned by RoundGlass Sports after taking over from Ranit Bajaj.