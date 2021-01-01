Middlesbrough boss Warnock calmed over Assombalonga's contract situation

The DR Congo international is nearing the end of his deal with the Riverside Stadium outfit and a new agreement is yet to be reached

manager Neil Warnock revealed he is at ease regarding the contract situation of Britt Assombalonga.

The 28-year-old centre-forward teamed up with the Riverside Stadium outfit in the summer of 2017 for a club-record fee of £15 million from .

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international will reach the end of his contract in July as well as some of his teammates at the club.

"We don't worry about that [the contract] here. There are a lot of players out of contracts. What will be, will be, we'll worry about that when we have to," Warnock said, as per BBC Sport.

Assombalonga has been a consistent performer for the Boro, having featured in 152 games, scoring 47 goals across all competitions.

In the current campaign, the forward has found the back of the net five times in 22 Championship appearances, including his strike against Nottingham Forest which handed his side a victory.

Warnock has expressed his delight with the contribution of Assombalonga, who captained Boro at City Ground on Wednesday.

"The only disappointment was not scoring more goals but we had some great chances," the 72-year-old told continued.

"I was pleased with Britt tonight, and Duncan [Watmore] and Tav [Marcus Tavernier], it makes a difference when your forwards play."

Assombalonga will be expected to help Boro continue their winning form when they take on in a Championship game on January 24.

Middlesbrough are currently seventh on the league table after gathering 39 points from 24 games.

Besides previously playing for Nottingham Forest, Assombalonga has also starred for and Peterborough United.

The centre-forward will hope to sort out his future quickly to enable him to concentrate on his game.