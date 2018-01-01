MFL released 2019 calendar for MSL, MPL, FA Cup and Malaysia Cup competitions

MFL released full calendar dates for the 2019 season that will encapsulate the four competitions that they are taking care of.

Malaysian Football League (MFL) have just released the calendar for the Malaysian league for 2019 and 2020 season. This marks the first time that the league governing body is releasing the calendar for two successive seasons, having only done year by year in previous season.

The reasoning is to ensure that teams are given sufficient preparation time to registration documentations, stadium planning, player transfers, commercial activities and promotions. MFL have also moved to have more matches on the weekends to ensure larger crowds at the stadiums.

From the 2019 season onwards, the FA Cup final will be held after the completion of the league season, unlike in the past where a weekend was selected in between of the league schedule. This calendar was done after numerous discussions and meetings were held with stakeholders, fans as well as the management of the Malaysia national teams.

The full league fixtures will be made available one month before the start of the league season. From the 22 rounds of league matches for the Super League, only four of those rounds are matches played in the midweek.

The Super League and Premier League will start at the same time on February 1 2018 and is planned to be completed on July 21 2018. Meanwhile the FA Cup first round will be played on February 13 2018 with the final planned for July 27 2018.

As for the Malaysia Cup, the group stage will start on August 3 2018 with the final planned for November 2 2018.

In the released calendar, MFL also showed the period where there's a break for the national team. From February 14-26 2018, there will be a break for the senior national team as well as the Under-23s.

Further breaks are set at May 30 - June 11 2018, August 29 - September 10 2018 and October 3-15 2018.

