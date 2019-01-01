MFL CEO resigns from job, Dato’ Ghani installed as interim CEO

Kevin Ramalingam is no longer the CEO of the Malaysian Football League after his resignation was accepted by the board of directors.

Just a month after the completion of the 2019 season, the professional football scene in Malaysia is rocked by the departure of Ramalingam from the post of chief executive officer. Appointed to the role of the organisation who was known as Football Malaysia LLP back in 2015, it has been a difficult period in his time in charge.

This year has seen the pull-out of the Telekom Malaysia sponsorship causing the biggest hit on the organisation as it continues to struggle to uphold their broadcasting rights payment to the respective teams in the and Premier League.

"Kevin sent in a request to resign from his position as the CEO fo MFL as he wants to start a new career and the board of directors have accepted his request. MFL want to take this opportunity to thank Kevin for his services in his time with MFL and wish him all the best in his future undertakings," said the statement released by MFL.

This shock departure also puts into doubt the MFL Next 50 plans that was only just launched in during the 2019 season that was designed to take domestic Malaysian football to greater heights. Ramalingam's exit puts a lot of uncertainty in the organisation who is only three months away from the start of the 2020 season.

The deal made with Enervive with the 2020 broadcasting plans one of its major remit will also come into sharp focus. It is rumoured that the cake would be shared among several television channels in the country but everything is still in negotiation stage and Ramalingam's abrupt departure would not have helped proceedings.

Dato’ Ab Ghani Hassan has been appointed as the interim CEO but MFL will have work quickly to find Ramalingam's replacement because of the aforementioned issues and arrest the supposed decline to steer the nation's professional football scene back onto the right path.

