Mexico women U20 vs Dominican Republic women U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Women's U20 match between Mexico and Dominican Republic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico and Dominican Republic will face off in their first group match of the CONCACAF U20 Women's Championship at Estadio Panamericano on Thursday. Both teams will be hoping to qualify for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in 2024.

Mexico are the clear favourites to win this Concacaf campaign opener. The team last took the field in an official competition when they found their way to the quarter-final of the U-20 World Cup last year. They were beaten by eventual world champions Spain.

The Dominican Republic are the underdogs, but the team has shown promise. They made headlines during the qualifying rounds with a 15-0 win over Dominica.

This match is not expected to be a close one as Mexico should be able to control possession and create more scoring chances. However, the hosts of the tournament will be hoping to cause an upset.

Mexico vs Dominican Republic kick-off time

Date: May 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 pm BST Venue: Estadio Panamericano

The game will kick off at 11 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Mexico boss Ana Galindo has arrived in the Dominican Republic with her 21-member squad for the tournament.

America Frias has withdrawn from the U20 team which is set to take on the hosts in their Concacaf Women's Championship opener.

Frias has an injury in the right rectus femoris, which is a muscle in the thigh. The injury is expected to keep her out of action for six weeks.

In Frias' place, Silvana Gonzalez from Club Atletico San Luis has been called up to the team. She is a midfielder who has represented Mexico at the youth level.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Loza, Cota, Lopez Defenders: Mendoza, Colin, Espinoza, Flores, Munoz, Esquivias Midfielders: Fong, Lomeli, Fervin, Vargas, Curiel. Saldivar Forwards: Flores, Soto, Orozco, Silvana, Garcia, Gordon

Dominican Republic team news

There are no injury concerns to report from the hosts' camp ahead of their game against Mexico.

Dominican Republic made history in the 2020 CONCACAF U20 Women's Championship by reaching the semifinals. The team's defense was a major factor in their success, as they conceded no goals in three matches. This was a remarkable achievement for a Caribbean nation and they will be aiming to go even further in this edition.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Gomez, Martinez Defenders: Vazquez, Tapia, Adamez, Mercedes, Ortiz, Ventura, Espiritusanto, Amador Midfielders: Vallecillo, Brito Forwards: Vargas, Diaz, Jackson, Torrera, Castro, Jimenez, Diaz

Head-to-Head Record

The upcoming fixture will be the first-ever meeting between Mexico and the Dominican Republic in the U20 category.

