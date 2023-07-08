Mexico vs Costa Rica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico and Costa Rica were the losing semi-finalists in 2017, but this time face each other for a spot in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup knockout phase at the AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

While El Tri finished as runners-up against the United States in the previous edition of the tournament, after winning it for the eighth time in 2019, Los Ticos' best finish was when they lost the final in 2002.

Jaime Lozano's men qualified for the knockouts despite losing by a solitary goal against Qatar in their final group-stage encounter, whereas Luis Fernando Suarez's side outclassed Martinique 6-4 to get here.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mexico vs Costa Rica kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 am BST Venue: AT&T Stadium

The CONCACAF Gold Cup game between Mexico and Costa Rica is scheduled for July 9, 2023, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 2:30 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Mexico vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1 Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ViaPlay Sports 1 in the U.K.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Although Lozano made quite a few changes in the defeat against Qatar, the likes of Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Erick Sanchez, Uriel Antuna and Henry Martin are set to return to the XI on Saturday.

As such, Carlos Rodriguez, Santiago Gimenez and co. would start on the bench.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa should be making his 140th international appearance, with Rodriguez four short of 50.

Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; Araujo, Alvarez, Vasquez, Gallardo; E. Sanchez, Chavez, Romo; Antuna, Martin, Pineda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: J. Rodriguez, Malagon, Ochoa Defenders: Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga, J. Sanchez, Reyes, Guzman, Gallardo Midfielders: Alvarez, Romo, C. Rodriguez, Lainez, Pineda, Chavez Forwards: Herrera, Alvarado, Gimenez, E. Sanchez, Antuna, Martin

Costa Rica team news

Suarez, on the other hand, had made just two alterations for Costa Rica's last group stage tie. Wilmer Azofeifa is likely to continue from the first whistle in place of Aaron Suarez, while Anthony Contreras is expected to join Carlos Mora in the XI.

Contreras was among the goalscorers against Martinique, apart from Kendall Waston, Juan Pablo Vargas, Joel Campbell and Diego Campos.

Costa Rica possible XI: Chamorro; Fuller, Waston, Vargas, Calvo; Azofeifa, Borges; Campbell, Mora, Madrigal; Contreras.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Delgado, Chamorro, Lezcano Defenders: Martinez, Vargas, Fuller, Arboine, Zuniga, Calvo, Watson, Valverde Midfielders: Borges, Alcocer, Nunes, Suarez, Pena, Madrigal, Mora, Azfeifa, Wilson Forwards: Contreras, Campos, Campbell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 31, 2022 Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica Concacaf World Cup qualifiers September 6, 2021 Costa Rica 0-1 Mexico Concacaf World Cup qualifiers June 4, 2021 Mexico 0-0 (5-4 pen.) Costa Rica Concacaf Nations League March 31, 2021 Costa Rica 0-1 Mexico International friendly June 30, 2019 Mexico 1-1 (5-4 pen.) Costa Rica Concacaf Gold Cup

