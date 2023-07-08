This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Mexico vs Costa Rica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AT&T Stadium
How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico and Costa Rica were the losing semi-finalists in 2017, but this time face each other for a spot in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup knockout phase at the AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

While El Tri finished as runners-up against the United States in the previous edition of the tournament, after winning it for the eighth time in 2019, Los Ticos' best finish was when they lost the final in 2002.

Jaime Lozano's men qualified for the knockouts despite losing by a solitary goal against Qatar in their final group-stage encounter, whereas Luis Fernando Suarez's side outclassed Martinique 6-4 to get here.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mexico vs Costa Rica kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 9, 2023
Kick-off time:2:30 am BST
Venue:AT&T Stadium

The CONCACAF Gold Cup game between Mexico and Costa Rica is scheduled for July 9, 2023, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 2:30 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Mexico vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ViaPlay Sports 1 in the U.K.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Although Lozano made quite a few changes in the defeat against Qatar, the likes of Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Erick Sanchez, Uriel Antuna and Henry Martin are set to return to the XI on Saturday.

As such, Carlos Rodriguez, Santiago Gimenez and co. would start on the bench.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa should be making his 140th international appearance, with Rodriguez four short of 50.

Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; Araujo, Alvarez, Vasquez, Gallardo; E. Sanchez, Chavez, Romo; Antuna, Martin, Pineda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:J. Rodriguez, Malagon, Ochoa
Defenders:Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga, J. Sanchez, Reyes, Guzman, Gallardo
Midfielders:Alvarez, Romo, C. Rodriguez, Lainez, Pineda, Chavez
Forwards:Herrera, Alvarado, Gimenez, E. Sanchez, Antuna, Martin

Costa Rica team news

Suarez, on the other hand, had made just two alterations for Costa Rica's last group stage tie. Wilmer Azofeifa is likely to continue from the first whistle in place of Aaron Suarez, while Anthony Contreras is expected to join Carlos Mora in the XI.

Contreras was among the goalscorers against Martinique, apart from Kendall Waston, Juan Pablo Vargas, Joel Campbell and Diego Campos.

Costa Rica possible XI: Chamorro; Fuller, Waston, Vargas, Calvo; Azofeifa, Borges; Campbell, Mora, Madrigal; Contreras.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Delgado, Chamorro, Lezcano
Defenders:Martinez, Vargas, Fuller, Arboine, Zuniga, Calvo, Watson, Valverde
Midfielders:Borges, Alcocer, Nunes, Suarez, Pena, Madrigal, Mora, Azfeifa, Wilson
Forwards:Contreras, Campos, Campbell

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
January 31, 2022Mexico 0-0 Costa RicaConcacaf World Cup qualifiers
September 6, 2021Costa Rica 0-1 MexicoConcacaf World Cup qualifiers
June 4, 2021Mexico 0-0 (5-4 pen.) Costa RicaConcacaf Nations League
March 31, 2021Costa Rica 0-1 MexicoInternational friendly
June 30, 2019Mexico 1-1 (5-4 pen.) Costa RicaConcacaf Gold Cup

