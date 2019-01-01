Mexicans Abroad: Corona scores for Porto, Sin Cara visits Raul Jimenez

While his situation with El Tri remains up in the air, Tecatito scored his first goal in league play since August

The European seasons are drawing to a close, but most Mexicans playing in Europe still have plenty to play for.

That's certainly the case for Jesus "Tecatito" Corona and Hector Herrera at . While a draw two weekends ago means the Dragons no longer control their destiny, the league title is still in reach should stumble in the final two weekends of the season. Both players started Saturday against CD Aves, with Corona heading home the opening goal in a 4-0 thrashing of the visitors. One more point would lock up second place and the qualification place that comes with it.

In , it was a rough week for the Champions League hopes of both Guillermo Ochoa and Omar Govea. Ochoa and Standard Liege continued their skid, losing a third consecutive match despite going down a man early. The Brussels club put two goals past Ochoa as Standard fell, 2-1. Govea was one of six players who saw yellow for Antwerp, but their efforts were hardly enough to stop from nabbing a 4-0 win, their fifth-consecutive victory.

It was a quiet week for the two Mexican forwards in the Premier League. Chicharito made the bench for but didn't get off of it for a 3-0 victory against . Raul Jimenez played the full 90 minutes for but failed to find the back of the net. The club won 1-0 against , a third-straight win for Wolverhampton as it knocks on the door of the . Perhaps most exciting, though, was the visit of Jimenez's friend Sin Cara, the WWE superstar.