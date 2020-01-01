Messi vs Ronaldo: When do Barcelona play Juventus in the Champions League 2020-21 group stage?

With Barcelona drawing Juventus in the Champions League group stage, here's what you need to know about when the two GOATs are facing off

The 2020-21 Champions League group stage draw has been completed, and anticipation is already building with both and placed in Group G - meaning a long-awaited reunion will take place between former rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This will be the first time that Messi - and Barcelona - will come up against Ronaldo since his move to Juventus in 2018.

So when will they meet in the this season? Goal takes a look.

When will Messi and Ronaldo play against each other in the Champions League?

Messi and Ronaldo are due to face off twice in the group stage - once at Camp Nou, and once at Allianz Arena.

Should both Barcelona and Juventus finish top of their group and progress into the knockout stages, it is possible that they will meet again in the later phases of the competition.

UEFA will release the full fixtures for the 20-21 Champions League on October 2, so for now, we're left guessing as to when the two superstars will clash with one another in the group stage.

There are six matchdays in the group stage, and it begins on October 20 and ends on December 8.

Messi and Ronaldo will therefore meet during two of the following group stage dates: October 20/21, October 27/28, November 3/4, November 24/25, December 1/2 and December 8/9.

Group G involves Juventus, Barcelona, and Ferencvaros.

Goal will update this page accordingly once fixtures have been confirmed.

Barcelona vs Juventus 20-21 Champions League dates

Date Fixture Venue TBD Barcelona vs Juventus Camp Nou TBD Juventus vs Barcelona Allianz Arena

Have Messi and Ronaldo faced off in the Champions League?

Messi and Ronaldo have played against each other five times in the Champions League, twice while Ronaldo was playing for and three more times when he was a player.

The last time the two met in the Champions League, however, was in the 2010-11 season.

Barcelona knocked Real Madrid out in the semi-finals - with Messi scoring twice in the first leg at the Bernabeu - and were later crowned champions, defeating Manchester United at Wembley in the final.