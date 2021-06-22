Messi, Mascherano, Maradona – Who has the most appearances for Argentina?

Messi has equalled Javier Mascherano’s 147 appearances for Argentina national team…

Argentina eked out a 1-0 win over Paraguay in a Group B Copa America 2020 fixture on Tuesday at the Estadio Nacional De Brasilia. Alejandro Gomez’s 10th minute strike separated the two sides as Paraguay struggled to create clear-cut opportunities to put pressure on Emiliano Martinez’s goal.

Lionel Messi, having scored and assisted a goal in the first two games in the Copa America, didn’t have a decisive impact in the attacking third, he still managed to add another feather to his cap.

Messi has now equalled Javier Mascherano’s 147 appearances for Albiceleste and should he be handed a start next week against Bolivia by coach Luis Scaloni, he would go on to be the most capped player for Argentina.

Mascherano took to social media and congratulated his former team-mate on reaching the milestone. He said, "Congratulations Leo for having reached the record appearances for Argentina. Nobody better than you to continue growing the legend and be the player with the most appearances in our National Team. Congratulations to the whole team for the victory and many more!"

Felicitaciones Leo por haber alcanzado el récord de presencias con la camiseta de @Argentina .

Nadie mejor que vos para seguir agrandando la leyenda y ser el jugador con más presencias de nuestra Selección.

Felicitaciones a todo el equipo por la victoria y que sean muchos más!!! pic.twitter.com/tDW3hJXUzb — Javier Mascherano (@Mascherano) June 22, 2021

When did Lionel Messi make his international debut?

The FC Barcelona skipper made his international debut for Argentina on August 17th, 2005 against Hungary, a game which they won 2-1. It must be remembered that his debut was amongst the most bizarre ones as he picked up a red card within a minute of being introduced by coach Jose Pekerman. He replaced Lisandro Lopez in the 64th minute and thereafter, caught Vilmos Vanczak with a stray elbow.

“He came through me and had hold of me and I wanted to break free. But the referee interpreted it as though I had tried to shove him away.

"I went on with a lot of time left in the game, but then what happened, happened. "It was not like I had dreamed it would be,” reminisced Messi.

