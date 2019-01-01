Messi expects to be out for 'a little while' in unfortunate injury blow for Barcelona

The Argentine superstar strained a calf muscle in training but expects to be sidelined for only a short period of time

Lionel Messi expects to be out of action for "a little while" after suffering a calf injury during training on Monday.

The Argentina star sustained a grade one strain to his right calf muscle in his first session back with La Liga's champions after his post-Copa America holiday.

The 32-year-old will miss Barca's pre-season trip to the United States while he recovers from the problem.

Although Barca have not put a timeframe on his recovery, Messi does not seem to think the injury will keep him sidelined for long.

"I was looking forward to starting and unfortunately I had an accident in the first training session that will leave me out for a little while," he wrote on Instagram.

"I'm grateful for all your messages and displays of affection, I wanted to be with the team and with the people who follow us in the USA.

"It wasn't to be this time, but we'll see each other again soon. A hug to everyone."

Barca face in Miami and Ann Arbor this week in the final stretch of their pre-season duties.

They begin their league title defence away to Athletic Bilbao on August 16.

Messi has vowed that the Blaugrana will look to challenge on all fronts in the 2019-20 campaign, with there a desire on the part of everyone at Camp Nou to chase down major honours at home and abroad.

He said 12 months ago that the would be a top priority for Ernesto Valverde's side, but has no regrets at making that statement and has reiterated that silverware is a must once more.

Article continues below

Messi told supporters ahead of a friendly date with : "It's hard to say something after last season, but I don't regret anything.

“But I have no doubt that together we are going to fight again for everything. We won eight League titles in 11 years. We do not give it the value it deserves but over the years we will see how difficult it was.

“This club fights for everything and this year will be no different. We have renewed dreams. Visca Barca and Visca Catalunya!"