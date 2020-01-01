'Messi cannot leave' - Former Barcelona president says star can't opt out now

The Argentine will attempt to activate a clause that will allow him to terminate his contract this summer

Former president Joan Gaspart believes that Lionel Messi will be unable to leave the club for free this summer, despite the player's wishes.

The 33-year-old is aiming to depart Camp Nou by activating a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave on a free transfer — despite his contract not expiring until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Messi and his legal team believe the clause will allow him to terminate his deal unilaterally, with Barca helpless in the matter.

The Argentine's current deal has a €700 million (£630m/$828m) release clause, a figure designed to make it impossible for another club to steal him away from Barca.

Speaking to Radio Marca, Gaspart, who was president of Barca between 2000 and 2003, insisted that Messi cannot unilaterally terminate his deal now, saying that clause expired in June.

"I have seen the contract and it is very clear. The clause ended in June and there is no going back," Gaspart said.

"I prefer him to leave next year for free than to go for less than €700m. The club rules here, not the player. The club has paid the players. And this is not a matter of money anyway, because there is a signed contract and that's it."

Gaspert has advised current Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu to hold firm and not negotiate any sale.

"There is a clause of €700m, and contracts are signed to be fulfilled," Gaspert continued. "I understand that Messi is being pressured to leave, but if I am the president of Barca, I will not negotiate one euro. Not one euro."

Messi is understood to be furious with Barca's 8-2 humiliation to in the earlier this month, but Gaspert has said that Messi being allowed to opt out of his deal now would be even more embarrassing for the club than that quarter-final result.

"If Messi leaves for less than what his clause is worth it will be more humiliating than 2-8," Gaspert said.

"I'd rather him go for free next year than this year for €699m. Barca shouldn't lower the price one euro."