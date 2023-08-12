Lionel Messi walks out with David Beckham's daughter, Harper, ahead of Inter Miami's clash with Charlotte FC

Lionel Messi walked with David Beckham's daughter out onto the pitch Friday ahead of Inter Miami's match against Charlotte FC

Messi and Beckham's daughter walked out

Beckham crucial in getting Messi to Miami

Miami leads 2-0 at halftime break

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Friday night's Leagues Cup quarterfinal match between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and owner David Beckham's daughter walked out onto the pitch with each side's starting eleven.

It came after Messi previously walked out with DJ Khaled's son, Asahd, ahead of a match against Atlanta United.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI AND INTER MIAMI? Miami were playing Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal, with the winner set to face the Philadelphia Union or Queretaro.

