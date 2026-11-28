The Premier League's Merseyside derby, Everton vs Liverpool, will be broadcast live by TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, with the game also available in 4K ultra high definition (UHD) on TNT Sports Ultimate.

This North-West derby from Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 12noon on Sunday, 29 November, 2026, with David Moyes' Toffees hoping to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Monday against Andoni Iraola's Reds, who were 3-0 winners at Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

It will be the 249th clash between Merseyside's two biggest clubs, yet only the second derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium, which became Everton's new home at the start of last season.

The new stadium hosted the most recent Merseyside derby in April, with Liverpool emerging as 2-1 winners thanks to Virgil van Dijk's winning header 10 minutes into second-half stoppage time. Mohamed Salah had given the visitors the lead on 29 minutes before Beto equalised for the Blues on 54 minutes.

The Reds won both of last season's Premier League derbies 2-1, with Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike's goals inside the first half-hour at Anfield being enough to secure victory there despite Idrissa Gueye's second-half strike in the September 2025 meeting.

Historically, Liverpool have 102 derby wins in all competitions compared to Everton's 68 triumphs. There have been 78 draws in this fixture across league and domestic cup competitions.

Everton's last win over Liverpool came in April 2024, with the Blues beating the Reds 2-0 in what proved to be the penultimate derby at Goodison Park thanks to goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

James Tarkowski's equaliser eight minutes into second-half stoppage time ensured Everton drew the final derby at Goodison Park, which ended 2-2 in February 2025, while Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the 2024/25 season's reverse fixture at Anfield in April 2025.

Who are the commentators on the TV coverage?

Darren Fletcher, Ally McCoist and Joe Cole are set to be behind the TNT Sports mics at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday lunchtime to call the latest clash between Everton and Liverpool.

Lynsey Hipgrave will present the TNT Sports coverage from pitchside alongside former Everton defender Joleon Lescott and ex-Liverpool winger Steve McManaman.

Liam MacDevitt will be on pre- and post-match interview duty, with Olivia Buzaglo presenting the opening half-hour of the live coverage, which is billed as Early Kick Off, begins at 10.30am and is streamed on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel. In total, there will be 90 minutes of build-up to the midday kick-off.